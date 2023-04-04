ZebPay appoints Abhishek Gupta as Head of HR

Rahul Pagidipati, CEO, ZebPay said, “At ZebPay, we take great pride in our strong business and ethical values. I’m thrilled to have Abhishek take on this new role. He has played an instrumental role in cultivating ZebPay’s Ohana culture. His passion for fostering innovation and professional development, along with his proven track record of building high-performing teams, make him an excellent fit for our organization. We are confident that his expertise and commitment will help us accelerate our growth even further."