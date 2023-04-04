ZebPay appoints Abhishek Gupta as Head of HR

He joined the company in 2021 and has been leading talent strategy at ZebPay.
ZebPay has announced the appointment of Abhishek Gupta as the Head of Human Resources. He joined the company in 2021 and has been leading talent strategy at ZebPay.
In his new role, he will be responsible for developing and implementing ZebPay's organizational growth strategy, talent management initiatives, and culture transformation efforts. He will work closely with other leaders across the company to foster a culture of excellence that prioritizes personal and professional development.
Abhishek has a decade of rich experience and expertise in driving people strategy, policies and programs in the areas of leadership development, talent management and organization effectiveness. He has held leadership positions at KFC India, DP World India, Yes Bank, and Capgemini. He holds an MBA in HR from the Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SMCHRD), Pune, and has been recognized as one of the Top 35 Young HR Leaders by People Business Consultancy and the Young HR Leader of the Year by ET Now.
Rahul Pagidipati, CEO, ZebPay said, “At ZebPay, we take great pride in our strong business and ethical values. I’m thrilled to have Abhishek take on this new role. He has played an instrumental role in cultivating ZebPay’s Ohana culture. His passion for fostering innovation and professional development, along with his proven track record of building high-performing teams, make him an excellent fit for our organization. We are confident that his expertise and commitment will help us accelerate our growth even further."
Abhishek Gupta, head of HR, ZebPay said, “As I embark on this new journey at ZebPay, I'm thrilled to be part of an organization that prioritizes creating a culture of innovation and personal and professional development. By empowering and transforming our people, I'm committed to delivering efficient HR solutions and supporting the organization to reach even greater heights."
Abhishek's appointment marks a significant move for ZebPay as the company continues to grow and innovate in the crypto space. With his leadership, the company is poised to usher in a new era of talent and culture that will drive its success for years to come.