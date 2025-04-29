ZebPay appoints Ravi Karkara as Head of Business Development & Strategic Alliances

ZebPay, the crypto asset exchange company has announced the appointment of Ravi Karkara as head of business development & strategic alliances. With over 18 years of experience spanning banking, fintech, e-commerce, and crypto, Ravi joins ZebPay at a pivotal moment in its growth journey, as the company aims to strengthen industry partnerships and stakeholder engagement across regulatory and ecosystem channels.Ravi’s role will be instrumental in leading ZebPay’s strategic engagement with global token issuers, protocol partners, and key policymakers, while spearheading new collaborations that fuel business growth and strengthen the company’s presence across the crypto and Web3 ecosystem. In his new function, Ravi will drive ZebPay’s external engagement strategy, representing the company at leading global and national forums, building strategic alliances with crypto-native enterprises, and engaging with institutional and policy stakeholders to create a collaborative growth environment for the industry. With a sharp eye on emerging market trends and innovation cycles, Ravi will focus on creating integrated, scalable partnership models that drive user adoption and business resilience.

Before joining ZebPay, Ravi held leadership roles across global financial institutions and high-growth tech companies. He began his career in product management at Bank of America and later contributed to building scalable fintech solutions in the e-commerce and financing sectors. His crypto journey began in 2014 while working towards launching the world’s first securities trading platform based on distributed ledger technology, marking the beginning of his deep-rooted engagement with the blockchain space. Most recently, he led partnerships and product strategy at one of the largest privately held financing firms in the U.S.

Raj Karkara, chief operating officer at ZebPay, said: “ZebPay is bullish about our next phase of growth and we are deepening our focus on strategic alliances, ecosystem building, and regulatory dialogue. Ravi brings a unique blend of traditional financial acumen and Web3-first thinking, making him the ideal leader to drive ZebPay’s growth across both frontier and regulated markets. His ability to bring together diverse players, from global token projects to policy institutions, will be invaluable as we shape the future of digital assets in India and beyond.”

“I’m honoured and excited to be part of ZebPay, a company that has been leading Bitcoin investments in India & overall crypto evolution. As the industry enters a new phase of maturity, the need for credible platforms that prioritise trust, security, and compliance is more important than ever. With ZebPay’s deep expertise and strong governance-first approach, we are well-positioned to drive responsible growth, enable greater participation in the digital economy, and contribute meaningfully to the evolution of India’s crypto ecosystem," said Ravi Karkara, head of business development & strategic alliances, ZebPay.