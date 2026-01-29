Zee appoints Aparna Ramachandran as EVP & head of Network Digital

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has appointed Aparna Ramachandran as executive vice president and head of network digital – central. She took on the role in January 2026 and is based in Mumbai.

In her new position, Ramachandran will oversee digital strategy and content across the network’s central portfolio, with a focus on original programming, platform partnerships and content development.

Before joining Zee, she spent five years at Balaji Telefilms, most recently as head of digital originals. During her tenure, she led the development and supervision of shows across major streaming platforms, including titles that featured in Ormax’s most-watched lists.

Earlier, Ramachandran held senior creative roles at Viacom18, where she served as senior creative director at Voot, and at Viu, where she led multiple Hindi, Tamil and Telugu originals. Her career also includes a long stint at FremantleMedia, where she worked across scripted, reality and digital-first formats for Indian television.

She began her professional journey as a content producer across broadcast and digital platforms before transitioning into creative leadership roles spanning OTT, television and short-form content.