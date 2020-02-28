ZEE appoints Prathyusha Agarwal as CCO for the Domestic Broadcast Business

She will continue to report to Punit Misra, CEO, Domestic Broadcast Business, ZEEL.
She will continue to report to Punit Misra, CEO, Domestic Broadcast Business, ZEEL.In order to accelerate its ‘Customer First’ approach, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), the leading media & entertainment powerhouse, has announced that Prathyusha Agarwal, will take on the mantle of the Chief Consumer Officer for the Domestic Broadcast Business. In this new role, Prathyusha will continue to report into Mr. Punit Misra, CEO, Domestic Broadcast Business, ZEEL.
Having successfully handled important consumer-led initiatives that brought business transformation and resulted in brand and viewership growth, in this new role Prathyusha will be responsible for embedding a ‘customer first’ culture and thinking in all aspects of the broadcast business. This role stems from the Company’s strategy of winning in many Bharats and Prathyusha will lead this effort, working closely with business leaders in conceptualising and driving the new workflows, processes and systems to ensure a strong consumer focus across all aspects of the business.
Speaking about the new role, Punit Misra, CEO, Domestic Broadcast Business, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “The needs of our consumers are dynamic and ever evolving. Over the last few years, across all functions and teams in the Domestic Broadcast Business, we have embarked on a journey towards making consumer/customer centricity a key strategic priority for us. While this structural change may be seen as a simple merging of the marketing and the strategy & insights functions, our vision is much larger than that. We endeavour to create this new function as an epicentre for driving consumer/customer centricity across the organisation.
This epicentre will serve the following two purposes:
(1) Reshape the conventional thinking of the marketing and strategy & insights functions to create a more holistic approach to listening and communicating with consumers and help content teams with insights that fuels great content.
(2) Embed the concept of consumer centricity across the organisation and work in close coordination with all functions to help them develop their own consumer-driven agenda.”
“Prathyusha has been instrumental in leading and successfully implementing several customer-centric initiatives and under her dynamic leadership, we believe the new function will meet the dynamic needs of the consumer in a fast-paced world,” he further added.
Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “Our viewers are evolving at a pace never seen before, and the only way to win their hearts is to be fully tuned in and translate this understanding into compelling offerings. We need to break the wall and all the layers between viewers and creators to build a seamless soul to screen storytelling and connecting conversations with our consumers and customers. I am honoured and thrilled to take on this new role and build our customer centric ZNA that is factful in decision making and mindful of the viewer’s perspective in everything we do.”
Under her leadership, the team will strengthen the television business’ capability to anticipate, understand and meet the needs of its consumers. Prathyusha will be instrumental in driving consumer centricity as the core philosophy of the business capturing the mind and choices of the consumers to fuel the business through data and insights, translating into tangible propositions across all the complex delivery touchpoints.