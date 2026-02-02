Zee appoints Sandeep Mehrotra as COO – advertisement revenue

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has appointed Sandeep Mehrotra as chief operating officer – advertisement revenue, effective 3 February 2026. He will be based in Mumbai and report to CEO Punit Goenka.

In this role, Mehrotra will be responsible for strengthening the company’s advertisement revenue across its linear television and digital platforms, with a focus on integration between the two segments. Laxmi Shetty will continue to head the advertisement revenue vertical for broadcast and digital, reporting into Mehrotra.

The appointment comes as Zee looks to align its monetisation strategy with changing consumption patterns and increasing overlap between linear and digital viewing. Mehrotra brings over three decades of experience in advertising sales, revenue strategy and large-scale P&L management.

Before joining Zee, he was associated with Culver Max Entertainment (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India), where he served as head of advertisement sales for network channels.

Speaking on this development, Punit Goenka, CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, “The evolving entertainment landscape demands sharper monetisation strategies that are outcome-driven and platform agnostic. As we sharpen our revenue generation capabilities to build sustained growth for the future, we are also taking strategic steps to enhance our bench strength with experienced leaders. I am glad to welcome Sandeep, whose deep understanding of the advertiser ecosystem and expertise to build integrated monetisation frameworks across linear and digital segments, will play a pivotal role in driving sustainable and diversified growth for the Company. I look forward to working with Sandeep and team closely, to build a stronger and converged revenue generation model in line with our long-term ambitions.”

Commenting on his appointment, Sandeep Mehrotra said, “I am pleased to join ‘Z’ at this pertinent juncture, as the Company builds a robust monetization engine for the future. The long-term aspirations of the Company present a unique opportunity to drive higher engagement with advertisers and deliver meaningful value. ‘Z’ has a robust presence across the linear and digital segments, and I look forward to leveraging these strengths to shape a furthermore integrated and scalable advertisement revenue ecosystem for the future.”