Zee appoints Tejas Soni as branch head sales (North) & Moumita Ghosh as branch head sales (South)

Mona Jain, chief revenue officer, ZMCL, further added, "As we strengthen Zee Media's sales team, we're embarking on an exhilarating journey poised at the intersection of tradition and innovation. Our vision is to not only embrace the evolving landscape of media consumption but to lead the charge. With exciting plans unfolding in both the linear and digital spheres, we are primed to showcase the formidable proposition and enduring legacy of our network to the market. This is more than just a strategy; it's a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering excellence and pushing boundaries. Together, we're shaping the future of media and writing a new chapter of success for Zee Media."