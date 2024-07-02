ZEE assigns additional charge of music business to Umesh Bansal

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), today assigned additional charge of the music business to Umesh Bansal. This is in addition to his current role as the chief business officer of the movies business. Bansal will continue to report into the MD and CEO, Punit Goenka.
The decision is in line with the resource optimisation approach of the company and aims to enhance the synergistic capabilities of the movies and music business to drive the growth of the company. Anurag Bedi who has successfully led the music business so far, will be assigned new and challenging responsibilities, which will be shortly communicated upon finalisation.
The movies business continues to play a strategic part in the company’s portfolio, while the music business aims to fortify its stronghold in the market and further enhance its monetisation avenues through the prism of profitability. The company aims to derive the synergistic benefits between the businesses to enhance the profitability levels, in line with its strategic priorities centered on frugality, optimisation and a sharp focus on quality content.