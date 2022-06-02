ZEE Entertainemnt elevates Jit Sengupta as Vice President - Marketing, ZEE Biskope

Prior to this, he was Director Of Marketing at ZEE Biskope.
ZEEL has recently elevated Jit Sengupta as vice president - marketing for Zee Biskope. Previously, he was working as the director of marketing at ZEE Biskope. Sengupta joined ZEE in 2019 as lead - brand management. Prior to this, he was with ABP Group as brand manager for around 3 years.
A marketing professional with more than 15 years of experience in both digital and traditional advertising, promotions, events and campaigns. Jit has also worked with The Times Of India, Berger Paints, Bates CHI&Partner, Nestle, IDBI Capital and Magma Fincorp.