ZEE Entertainment appoints Amrit Thomas as Chief Data Officer

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), the leading Content Company has appointed Amrit Thomas as the Chief Data Officer to enhance its overall capabilities in data analytics across all aspects of decision making. In this new role, Amrit will report into Nitin Mittal, president – technology & data, ZEE and will be based out of the Technology & Innovation Centre in Bengaluru.
Digital transformation has been a key focus area for the Company, and it is committed towards building robust and innovative capabilities that redefine the entertainment experience for viewers across formats and screens. Amrit’s appointment is in line with this approach, aiming to build out the central data & analytics function, democratizing information and through that, sharply improving the Company’s capability to anticipate, understand and meet the needs of its consumers and customers, thereby creating repeatable, insight-led revenue models.
A business and marketing leader, Amrit has vast experience in driving transformation across categories like personal products, skin care, beverages and sports across emerging and developed markets.
In his previous stint, Amrit was the CEO, Strategic Advisor, and Investor for a retail tech start-up. He was also associated with Diageo for 13 years, where he was responsible for the digital and marketing transformation of the organization. His previous stints include Hindustan Unilever, where he led the western region personal product sales team and later, the beverages business of the Company. He also spearheaded a direct-to-consumer start-up venture setting up and scaling phone-commerce home delivery service.
Amrit has completed his post graduate certification in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Bath – UK, and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. Amrit’s appointment is effective immediately.