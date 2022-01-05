ZEE Entertainment appoints Amrit Thomas as Chief Data Officer

Digital transformation has been a key focus area for the Company, and it is committed towards building robust and innovative capabilities that redefine the entertainment experience for viewers across formats and screens. Amrit’s appointment is in line with this approach, aiming to build out the central data & analytics function, democratizing information and through that, sharply improving the Company’s capability to anticipate, understand and meet the needs of its consumers and customers, thereby creating repeatable, insight-led revenue models.