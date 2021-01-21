ZEE Entertainment appoints Ashok Namboodiri as Chief Business Officer for International Business

In his previous stint, Ashok was associated with Star India Pvt. Ltd., leading the regional sports business, general entertainment business in the Kannada market and spearheaded the launch of five sports channels. With a rich experience of over two decades, Ashok has previously been associated with brands like Britannia, Tata Consumer, Coca Cola and Unilever.

Ashok’s appointment is with effect from 20th January 2021.