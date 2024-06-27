Zee Entertainment appoints Bavesh Janavlekar as head of Zee Studio Marathi

Bavesh Janavlekar has been a driving force behind innovative concepts like the Zee Talkies Comedy Awards and Sangeet Samrat. He pioneered the Talkies Lighthouse short film contest and the Talkies Kathayan script writing contest, showcasing his creative thinking with the novel "Zee Kusti Dangal." Additionally, he introduced the modern drama "Rudram" and the musical show "Sargam," continually developing new intellectual properties for the Zee group. Under his leadership, these initiatives are poised to be revitalized with renewed energy, further enhancing Marathi film production.