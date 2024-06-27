Zee Entertainment appoints Bavesh Janavlekar as head of Zee Studio Marathi

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) has appointed Bavesh Janavlekar as the business head, Marathi Films, Zee Studio. With this appointment, Bavesh will oversee the entire Marathi movie division, which includes Zee Talkies, Zee Yuva, Zee Chitramandir, and now, Zee Studio Marathi.
Bavesh Janavlekar brings over 26 years of experience across media, entertainment, and FMCG sectors. After joining as marketing head for Zee Marathi and Zee Talkies, he was promoted to business head of Zee Talkies. He has been instrumental in the success of Zee Talkies, Zee Yuva, and Zee Chitramandir, the latter two channels launched under his guidance.
In his expanded role, Bavesh will continue to manage Zee Talkies, Zee Yuva, and Zee Chitramandir, while also taking on the leadership of Zee Studio Marathi. This promotion places him at the helm of the entire Zee Marathi movie division, overseeing content production, acquisition, and distribution.
Bavesh Janavlekar has been a driving force behind innovative concepts like the Zee Talkies Comedy Awards and Sangeet Samrat. He pioneered the Talkies Lighthouse short film contest and the Talkies Kathayan script writing contest, showcasing his creative thinking with the novel "Zee Kusti Dangal." Additionally, he introduced the modern drama "Rudram" and the musical show "Sargam," continually developing new intellectual properties for the Zee group. Under his leadership, these initiatives are poised to be revitalized with renewed energy, further enhancing Marathi film production.
Furthermore, Bavesh’s understanding of the Marathi audience will help Zee Studio Marathi remain competitive and relevant in the rapidly evolving consolidated Marathi film space. His ability to identify and capitalise on emerging trends will be crucial in maintaining the studio's edge and expanding its influence both locally and globally.
Under Bavesh’s leadership, Zee Studio Marathi is poised for a new era of growth and innovation. His leadership is expected to drive the production of compelling content and reinforce Zee Studio Marathi's position as a leading player in the Marathi entertainment industry.