Zee Entertainment appoints Divya Karani as Independent Director

The Board of Directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), in a meeting conducted on January 23, approved the appointment of Divya Karani as an Independent Director, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Karani has over four decades of extensive experience spearheading some of the largest advertising and media agencies across India, South Asia, UK and Asia Pacific. Previously, she served as the CEO of Dentsu Media, South Asia, leading the agency for over 12 years as a prominent media agency network in the region. Karani currently serves on the Board of Kulfi Collective, a modern media network that builds brands and studios that function at the intersection of content, commerce and culture, as its Chairperson and Executive Director. She has been serving on the Board of Jagran Prakashan since 2019 as an Independent Director. She has also been instrumental in championing the growth of radio as Chairperson, MRUC Radio Committee and has served on the Board of Media Research Users Council.

Her appointment is a firm step by the Board to further enhance the strategic guidance being delivered to the management team on a regular basis. Her vast experience and wisdom in the media and advertising landscape will enable the Company to strengthen its capabilities to achieve its targeted aspirations for a robust future.

Speaking on the appointment, R. Gopalan, Chairman, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises said, “We are delighted to welcome Ms. Divya Karani on the Company’s Board. Her wealth of expertise across the media sector coupled with a proven track record of successfully delivering customer-centric business solutions, will enable the Company to garner the required guidance as it navigates the path forward to achieve its targeted goals. I am pleased to note the strong mix of industry experts on the Board, which further strengthens our capabilities to mentor the management team in an fast-evolving media landscape. The steps being taken by the Board reflect our commitment towards building a robust corporate governance framework and maximising shareholder value going forward.”

Commenting on the development, Punit Goenka, CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises said, “We are glad to welcome Ms. Divya Karani as an esteemed member on the Company’s Board. The Indian media & entertainment sector is evolving swiftly, making it pertinent to craft innovative business solutions with a lens of fiscal prudence and profitability. We believe Ms. Karani’s deep domain knowledge in advertising and spearheading large-scale agencies, will enable us to effectively navigate the macroeconomic environment and build value-accretive offerings for brands to propel revenue growth for the business.”

Divya Karani, Independent Director, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises expressed, “I am honoured to join the Board of ZEE, a Company that has redefined the entertainment ecosystem for over three decades and harbours a rich legacy with an innovative spirit. As the Company enters its next phase of growth, I believe it remains well-poised to continue growing stronger and capturing more hearts at the intersection of content, technology and creativity. I look forward to being a part of this pioneering Company’s robust growth story by leveraging my expertise and working closely with the Board and the management team to drive long-term success.”

The Board of ZEE encompasses a strong composition of stalwarts from various sectors to provide holistic guidance to the Company across a range of aspects to strengthen its overall policies and processes. The Board’s collective wisdom and experience is enriched with the presence of Mr. Gopalan, Chairman, with rich experience in economic and financial administration; Ms. Deepu Bansal, Independent Director, having expertise in compliance, internal audits, risk management and governance; Mr. Saurav Adhikari, Non-Executive Director, with deep domain expertise in technology, FMCG and consumer durable industries; Mr. Shishir Babubhai Desai, Independent Director and an expert in law and financial matters; Mr. Uttam Prakash Agarwal, Independent Director, with vast experience in taxation, finance and statutory audit; and Mr. P.V Ramana Murthy, Independent Director, and a lawyer, author and academic practitioner in HR and organization development.

With the appointment of Karani, the Board has further strengthened its collective expertise to provide the required strategic guidance to the Company’s management across all aspects of the business.