ZEE Entertainment appoints Mahesh Pratap Singh as Head of Investor Relations

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, the leading Content Company, has appointed Mahesh Pratap Singh to head Investor Relations, spearheading the engagement with the investor and analyst community. In this role,
Mahesh will report into Rohit Gupta, president – finance & investor relations, ZEE, and will be based in Mumbai.
At this critical juncture of growth, Mahesh will play an integral role as a partner to the analysts and investors, communicating the Company’s strategy and investment approach. He will further enhance the corporate-investor relations by driving strong reach and perception within the investment community, with an aim to significantly augment shareholder value creation.
A proficient corporate finance professional, Mahesh comes with 19 years of diverse experience spanning global investor relations across private and public companies, equity and debt capital market transactions, fund raising, strategic finance initiatives, ESG and corporate affairs amongst other operating roles.
Previously, Mahesh was associated with the Flipkart Group wherein he played various leadership roles across investor relations and ESG. He was instrumental in conceptualizing and leading the group’s investor relations program and was a part of the core fund raise team which raised one of the biggest private investments in the Indian internet sector. He also engaged with the teams on the Walmart investment transaction.
Besides driving the investor relations program, Mahesh also played a key role in defining and driving a holistic ESG vision and impact agenda, while managing environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and strategic corporate affairs programs.
His previous stints include Tata Communications wherein he set up the investor relations function and Firstsource Solutions.
Mahesh has completed his MBA from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and electrical engineering from the College of Technology and Engineering (CTAE) Udaipur.
Mahesh’s appointment is effective immediately.