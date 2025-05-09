ZEE Entertainment appoints Rohit Suri as Chief Human Resources Officer

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), a media and entertainment company, has announced the appointment of Rohit Suri as the chief human resources officer (CHRO) with effect from May 12, 2025. In this role, Suri will be based at the Company’s headquarters in Mumbai and will report to the chief executive officer (CEO), Punit Goenka.

Leveraging his vast expertise in the realm of talent development, Suri will be responsible for strengthening the human capital and enhancing the overall capabilities of the workforce, further enabling the company to achieve its targeted ambitions for the future. His role will encompass implementation of HR policies and strategies to drive a high-performance and collaborative work culture for robust growth in line with the Company’s rich value system.

Suri comes with over 25 years of diverse experience across consumer internet, technology and media companies. He has worked across South Asia, APAC and Europe and held leadership roles spearheading change, business transformation, leadership development programmes, HR project management and cultural integration.

He was previously associated with Netflix India as the head of talent and has served at several renowned companies in the technology and entertainment industries, with a focus on building a culture of digital innovation and data-driven decision-making.

Speaking on the development, Punit Goenka, chief executive officer, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises said, “Human Capital remains the cornerstone of our success at ZEE as we progress to achieve our targeted goals for a robust future. I am glad to welcome Rohit Suri, who joins us at a pertinent juncture, as we aim to strengthen the HR operations, people strategy and overall organisational culture to build a future-ready workplace. With his strong expertise and understanding in talent development and cultural integration especially within the media and entertainment sector, we look forward to fostering an environment of higher innovation and collaboration in the Company.

Commenting on the appointment, Rohit Suri said, “I am pleased to join ZEE at a pivotal time as it marches forward with clear, strategic goals to define the future of the Media & Entertainment industry. Across the sector, ZEE has always been recognised for nurturing an entrepreneurial culture and building leaders for tomorrow. I am excited to drive this momentum forward and cultivate a more performance-oriented environment that contributes meaningfully to the overall strategic growth plans of the Company.”