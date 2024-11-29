Zee Entertainment appoints Saurav Adhikari as additional director. He brings over 40 years of experience across industries including technology, FMCG, and consumer durables.

Saurav Adhikari worked at HCL for over 20 years (2000-2019), holding several leadership positions. He was the founding president of HCL’s enterprise networking firm, led the growth of the ITES business, served as president of HCL’s ITES North American operations, and as president of global corporate strategy.

At HCL, Saurav Adhikari held several senior roles, including president of Global Strategy, where he worked closely with the founder and chairman, overseeing the company’s various businesses and the Shiv Nadar Foundation. His previous experience includes leadership roles at Unilever, PepsiCo as vice president, and Group SEB, where he served as CEO of the India business. He is currently the founder and sr. partner at Indus Tech Edge Fund I.

Adhikari completed his schooling at Mayo College in Ajmer. He holds a BA (Honours) in Economics from Hindu College, Delhi University, an MBA from JBIMS, Bombay University, and an AMP from INSEAD, Fontainebleau.