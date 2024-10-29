Zee Entertainment promotes Chandni Mathur to Director of Corporate Communications

Chandni Mathur has taken on the role of Director of Corporate Communications at Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Prior to this role, she served as the associate director of corporate communications.

With nearly seven years at Zee, Chandni has held key roles such as associate director and senior manager of corporate communications, where she has successfully driven impactful strategies and improved media relation.

Mathur started her career as a business journalist. She has over 7 years of experience covering media, advertising and marketing. Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like Financial Express, Radioandmusic.com, Focus Tv and more.