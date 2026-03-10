Zee Media appoints Mayank Jain as senior VP – digital ad sales

Zee Media has appointed Mayank Jain as senior vice president – Digital Ad Sales. The move comes as the company continues to expand its digital advertising and monetisation efforts across platforms.

Jain joins the organisation after spending seven years at TV9 Network, where he most recently served as vice president – Digital Ad Sales. He joined the network in May 2019 as deputy vice president, initially leading sales for TV9 Bharatvarsh.

In 2020, he moved to head digital ad sales for the network and was promoted to vice president – Digital Ad Sales in April 2024. During his time there, he worked on digital monetisation initiatives and integrated advertising solutions across platforms.

Jain has over 25 years of experience in media and advertising sales. His career includes roles at Disney Star India, Fox International Channels, National Geographic Channel, Red FM, Times Internet, NDTV Good Times, Bennett Coleman & Co., and Eenadu Television. He began his career at Amar Ujala, where he worked across multiple roles during two separate stints.

In his new role at Zee Media, Jain will focus on agency and client partnerships and advertising sales across publishing platforms, YouTube, Live TV, VOD, Connected TV (CTV) and OTT platforms. He will also oversee revenue strategy and digital monetisation initiatives across the Zee Media network.