Zee Media appoints Raktim Das as Chief Executive Officer

Zee Media Corporation has announced the appointment of Raktim Das as its new chief executive officer (CEO) and key managerial personnel, effective November 4, 2025. His appointment follows the resignation of Karan Abhishek Singh, who stepped down as CEO on October 31, 2025.

Das has over two decades of experience across media houses, including TV9 Network, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Network18, India Today, and The Times of India.

Before joining Zee Media, Das served as chief growth officer (digital & broadcasting) at TV9 Network, where he led growth initiatives and built cross-functional teams focused on content, strategy, and monetisation.

Zee Media also announced the appointment of Manish Seth as chief revenue officer (CRO), effective October 28, 2025. Seth has over 25 years of experience in media sales, business strategy, and revenue leadership. He previously served as revenue head – TV9 digital and business head – Money9 at TV9 Network, where he doubled digital revenue in two years. He has also held senior roles at Zee Unimedia, Zee Media Corporation, and Bennett Coleman & Co.