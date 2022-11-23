Zee Media appoints Sudip Roy from TCM Sports as Cluster National Head

He will be heading seven channels--Zee Hindustan, Zee Rajasthan, Zee UPUK, Zee MPCG, Zee PHH, Zee DNH, Zee Salam.
Zee Media Corporation has roped in Sudip Roy as cluster national head. He will be heading seven channels--Zee Hindustan, Zee Rajasthan, Zee UPUK, Zee MPCG, Zee PHH, Zee DNH, Zee Salam and government business of all 14 channels. He posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile
Roy joins from TCM Sports, where he worked as executive vice president & revenue head - new business for more than a year. At TCM Sports, Roy was responsible for developing and driving the revenue strategies for the company’s new business verticals - digital platforms, branded content opportunities in sports, new IPs & sports events, media partnership – agencies & media owners.
Roy has previously worked with Network18 Media & Investments, Neo Sports Broadcast and ABP Network also.