Zee Media Corporation appoints Rajesh Sareen as chief revenue officer

Sareen will succeed Mona Jain, the current chief revenue officer, who is stepping down on September 30, 2024.
Zee Media Corporation has appointed Rajesh Sareen as chief revenue officer, effective from September 11, 2024.
Pooja Duggal, chief human resource officer, has tendered her resignation from the services of the company with effect from the close of working hours of September 25, 2024, as mentioned in a regulatory filing. Additionally, Mona Jain, chief revenue officer, has tendered her resignation from the close of working hours of September 30, 2024.
Sareen has more than 3 decades of professional experience in Media Advertisement Sales, Business Development, New product launch, Key Account Management, Marketing, BTL events & Team Management. He is proficient in heading sales operations with a keen focus on profitability and achieving targets through effective concept selling and promotions. He possesses expertise in corporate communication, image, and brand building, managing associates and client relationships. Mr.
Sareen holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree (Hons) from Punjab University and Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from Centre for Management Development.