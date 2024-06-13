Zee Media Corporation appoints Santosh Kumar as editor of Zee Bharat

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Zee Bharat announces the appointment of Santosh Kumar as its new Editor. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in journalism, Santosh Kumar brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to journalistic ethics to his new role.
In his capacity as editor, Santosh Kumar will lead Zee Bharat’s news operations, charting a path of editorial excellence and innovative programming. His profound expertise in political, socio-economic, and investigative journalism will invigorate Zee Bharat’s mission to provide incisive and impartial news coverage. With an impressive track record at esteemed media houses such as India News, Network 18, ABP News, MH1 News, Janmat TV, and BAG Films, Santosh Kumar's appointment signifies Zee Bharat's dedication to fostering top-tier journalistic talent.
Expressing his excitement about joining Zee Bharat, Santosh Kumar stated, "I am honored to be a part of Zee Bharat and am eager to collaborate with the dynamic team to uphold the highest standards of journalism. The channel’s mission extends far beyond the traditional confines of news broadcasting; we see ourselves as custodians of India's cultural narrative, tasked with not just reporting events, but capturing the essence of our society. Together, we will strive to deliver news content that resonates with our audience and fosters informed discourse."
Rahul Sinha, managing editor of Zee News, shared his enthusiasm for Santosh Kumar's appointment, highlighting, "We are thrilled to welcome Santosh Kumar to Zee Bharat. His extensive experience and insightful perspective will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our news programming. With Santosh at the helm, we are poised to redefine news broadcasting in India."
Prior to rejoining Zee Media, Santosh Kumar held various roles within the organisation, including deputy editor at Zee Bihar Jharkhand. Additionally, his academic pursuits have enriched his understanding of societal dynamics, as evidenced by his collaboration with prestigious institutions such as the London School of Economics and the Developing Countries Research Centre at the University of Delhi.