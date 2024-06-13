Zee Media Corporation appoints Santosh Kumar as editor of Zee Bharat

Expressing his excitement about joining Zee Bharat, Santosh Kumar stated, "I am honored to be a part of Zee Bharat and am eager to collaborate with the dynamic team to uphold the highest standards of journalism. The channel’s mission extends far beyond the traditional confines of news broadcasting; we see ourselves as custodians of India's cultural narrative, tasked with not just reporting events, but capturing the essence of our society. Together, we will strive to deliver news content that resonates with our audience and fosters informed discourse."