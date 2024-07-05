Zee Media Corporation elevates Chandan Kumar to vice president monetisation sales

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Chandan Kumar has been promoted as vice president monetisation sales at Zee Media Corporation. This significant elevation is a testament to Chandan's exceptional expertise in digital monetisation and his invaluable contributions to the company.
Chandan Kumar, a highly accomplished digital monetisation expert, boasts a sixteen-year career that spans media selling, planning, programmatic business, and the development of digital assets. His extensive experience and profound understanding of the digital landscape have established him as a pivotal figure in the industry.
Throughout his career, Chandan has collaborated with some of the renowned digital media houses, including Times, Rajasthan Patrika, Zee Entertainment, and Zee Media. His work with these renowned organizations has solidified his reputation as a leading expert in digital monetization.
One of Chandan's most notable achievements is his exceptional proficiency in building revenue models for both corporate and retail businesses. His expertise in this area has enabled him to develop and implement effective strategies that optimize revenue generation. In addition to his work with large corporations, Chandan has successfully pioneered new media solutions for retail SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) as well as international business segments. These innovative approaches have led to significant incremental business growth.
Chandan's ability to navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape and identify opportunities for revenue growth is a testament to his expertise. His adaptability to changing market trends and implementation of effective strategies have played a crucial role in his sustained success. His keen business acumen and strategic vision have consistently driven revenue growth for the organizations he has been associated with.
Commenting on his promotion, Chandan Kumar said, "I am honored to take on the role of Vice President at Zee Media Corporation Limited. This promotion is a reflection of the collective efforts of my team and the trust placed in me by the organization. I look forward to driving further innovation and revenue growth in our digital platforms."