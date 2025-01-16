Zee Media names Aditya Tandon as Chief Brand Officer for Campaigns & IPs

Zee Media has appointed Aditya Tandon as its new chief brand officer for campaigns & IPs, according to a filing with the BSE. Before this, Tandon spent 12 years at Network18 Media & Investments, where he served as vice president (head) of brand marketing.

He brings over 25 years of diverse experience in marketing, spanning across India, Nepal, Mauritius, and Canada. His career covers a range of sectors, including media, web services, telecom, and print. Tandon is proficient in leading and building brands. He has successfully executed multiple launch / relaunch mandates.

Tandon holds a Bachelor of Arts degree (Hons) from Delhi University, PGDIM from FOCB-Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi and Masters in Management Studies from Sprott School of Business, CU, Ottawa, Canada.