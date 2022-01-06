Zee Network's Marketing Head Krithika Sriram joins India’s leading Plant-based D2C Startup Plix as Chief Growth Officer

Adding her comments, Krithika Sriram, said, “I derive immense satisfaction from helping new age consumer brands grow their base exponentially and expand into high potential markets, address consumer demand through a pioneering product portfolio and engage the consumers deeply with a holistic communication approach. Plix is ushering in a Plant-based revolution by enabling consumers to transition to a healthy, green, clean lifestyle. There is a great need for such sustainable, green and healthy nutrition products all over the world today. Environmental sustainability, access to clean nutrition and good healthcare are causes close to my heart, and I am delighted to take up the mission of making Plix, the world’s number 1 plant-based nutrition brand.”

Krithika’s ability to build and scale up consumer brands is evident from her professional journey. At Tata Trent Ltd, she spearheaded ecommerce P&L, marketing, digital and insights & analytics for the largest businesses of Trent – Westside fashion retail chain and Landmark. At Bain & Company, she defined and implemented digital transformation strategies for large Fortune 500 enterprises in the consumer products and retail sectors.