Zee News ropes in Deepak Chaurasia as Consulting Editor and Anchor

Popular TV journalist Deepak Chaurasia has joined Zee News as consulting editor and anchor. Prior to this role, he was editor-in-chief of India news.
With this, he is expected to fill the 9 pm slot vacated by Sudhir Chaudhary who moved to Aaj Tak last year.
Chaurasia has been in the industry for the past three decades and has worked with some of the leading media houses. Prior to joining India News, Chaurasia was editor – national affairs, ABP News where he spent close to five years.
Before his stint at ABP in 2008, he was associated with Aaj Tak. He has also been with Doordarshan.