Zee Rajasthan's editor Manoj Mathur appointed editor- digital regionals at Indiadotcom Digital

"I'll be responsible to grow regional channels at IDPL. Regional channels have been a part of ZMCL. At Zee, we came up with the concept of hyperlocal news distribution which really picked up. At Zee Rajasthan, we had reporters appointed at 'tehsil' or district level. News stories that these reporters generated were hosted on the website. The reports they filed ranged from regional level news developments to state level. With the hyperlocal initiative, our subscriptions, viewership, and engagement increased," he informs.