Zee Rajasthan's editor Manoj Mathur appointed editor- digital regionals at Indiadotcom Digital

Mathur shares that his services have been transferred from ZNCL to IDPL (both part of the Essel group) with immediate effect on May 15.
Manoj Mathur, who has been working as the editor for Zee Rajasthan, informs that he has been appointed as editor- digital regionals for Indiadotcome digital. Both Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) and IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited (IDPL) are a part of Indian conglomerate Essel Group.
Sharing the details of his new appointment, Mathur explains that his services have been transferred from ZMCL to IDPL with immediate effect on May 15. Regional channels have been a part of ZMCL and are a new area of focus for IDPL.
"I'll be responsible to grow regional channels at IDPL. Regional channels have been a part of ZMCL. At Zee, we came up with the concept of hyperlocal news distribution which really picked up. At Zee Rajasthan, we had reporters appointed at 'tehsil' or district level. News stories that these reporters generated were hosted on the website. The reports they filed ranged from regional level news developments to state level. With the hyperlocal initiative, our subscriptions, viewership, and engagement increased," he informs.
IDPL wants to implement the hyperlocal news concept to grow regional presence. Mathur says that the company appointed him for this role because he was successful in implementing the hyperlocal news format at Zee Rajasthan. His primary responsibility will be to head editorial operations for the website of IDPL's regional channels.
He says that the management is currently focused on regional channels in the northern belt of India. "Currently, the company is focusing on the Hindi speaking states in North India. Six channels, namely Himachal- Punjab- Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh-Chattisgarh, Bihar- Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh- Uttarakhand, will be developed and focused on by IDPL," he adds.