ZEE ropes in Sandeep Pillai as Director Of Marketing - Music Cluster

Sandeep Pillai from Times Network has joined ZEE Entertainment as director of marketing for music cluster. At ZEE, he will be leading the brand strategy, management and new launches for Zing across ATL/BTL/Digital/PR. He joins ZEE after a 8 year long stint with Times Network, and was most recently working as DGM - marketing and was looking after the English Movie Cluster - Movies Now, MNX and MN+.
An engineering graduate With an experience of over 13 years, Sandeep has expertise in media planning, brand management & consumer marketing strategy with a mix of ATL, Digital, BTL & Strategic partnerships. He also had prior stints with Hungama Digital Services and Directi