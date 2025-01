Girish Johar has joined ZEE Studios as head of distribution and revenues. Johar has around three decades of experience of working with companies like UTV, Sony, Balaji, PVR, Sahara and more.

In Zee, he will be helping in acquisition of films and also will be looking into monetisation of their films, globally across all rights and languages

He has been associated with around 200 films across languages in Hindi, English, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam in various capacities.