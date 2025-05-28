Zee TV appoints Shaurya Sharma as Head of Marketing | Vice President

Shaurya Sharma from SUN TV has recently joined Zee TV as its new head of marketing|vice president. Shaurya worked with SUN TV as cluster marketing head - Sun Neo, Sun Marathi and Sun Bangla for more than 2 years. He posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.

An advertising, media planning, trade & digital marketing professional Shaurya has over 13 years of experience in the media and alcobev. Prior to his role at Sun TV Network, Sharma had stints with Disney Star, where he worked for approximately 6 years as a Content and Digital Marketing Lead. His professional background also includes experience at Shadowfax, Pernod Ricard, and United Spirits.