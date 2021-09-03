ZEE TV appoints Siddhesh Maldikar from Sony Pictures as Director-Marketing

He worked as Senior Manager, Marketing at Sony Pictures Networks India.
ZEEL-owned Hindi GEC Zee TV has recently roped in Siddhesh Maldikar from Sony Pictures Networks India as Director-Marketing. He was senior manager, marketing at Sony Pictures for around 7 years. Siddhesh annouced his appointment through a LinkedIn post on his profile. “New Beginnings as I start my journey with Zee TV as Director - Marketing,” Maldikar said in the post.
Siddhesh is a marketing professional with an experience of around 13 years in FMCG and Media & Broadcasting. In the past he has worked with Hindustan Unilever as senior brand executive, Magnum Ice Creams. An alumnus of N L Dalmia Institute of Management, he also had a stint at Temptation Foods.