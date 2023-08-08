ZEE TV's Sunita Uchil steps down as the Chief Business Officer of Zee Plus

Sunita Uchil, head of international co-productions, has moved on from ZEE TV. “After an illustrious career spanning 15 years, Sunita Uchil has decided to step down from her position as the chief business officer of Zee Plus, the international co-production division of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), to pursue her interests outside the organization. Sunita has successfully helmed the international ad sales, syndication and co-production units for the Company’s international business over the years, strengthening ZEE’s connect with the Indian diaspora across the globe. We thank her for the invaluable contribution towards the growth of the Company, and wish her success in all her future endeavours.” – Zee company Spokesperson.