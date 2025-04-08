Subscribe

0

People Spotting Latest Stories

ZEE5 appoints Raaj S Kaushal as Series Head, Hindi Originals

Prior to this role, Kaushal was working as showrunner and project head of original series at Zee Studios.

author-image
afaqs! news bureau
New Update
Zee5 (4)

ZEE5 has appointed Raaj S Kaushal as the series head for hindi originals. Before this, Kaushal was working as showrunner and project head of original series at Zee Studios.

Advertisment

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Kaushal is a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Miditech, B.A.G. Films & Media, Sony Pictures Network India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Saregama India, ALTBalaji, Neela Film Productions, and more.

ZEE5
Advertisment