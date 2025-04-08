ZEE5 appoints Raaj S Kaushal as Series Head, Hindi Originals

ZEE5 has appointed Raaj S Kaushal as the series head for hindi originals. Before this, Kaushal was working as showrunner and project head of original series at Zee Studios.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Kaushal is a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Miditech, B.A.G. Films & Media, Sony Pictures Network India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Saregama India, ALTBalaji, Neela Film Productions, and more.