ZEE5 appoints Rahul Maroli as Senior VP and Business Head, SVOD

ZEE5 India, Country’s Entertainment Super-app has recently announced appointment of Rahul Maroli as senior vice president and business head, SVOD.
In his new role, Rahul’s primary focus will be to build the Subscription Video On Demand business through Acquisition, Growth and Engagement of subscriber across B2B and B2C segments. He will be responsible for Business Development, Customer Success, Brand and Marketing functions at ZEE5.
As a business leader with 18+ years of experience, Rahul has been steering market-leading companies in the automotive, mobility, e-commerce and consumer businesses. His last assignment was with Ola where he lead the Enterprise Business, Ola Places and Strategic Alliances. Earlier, he conceptualised and started Ola Fleet Technologies and built Ola’s cab-leasing and asset management business.
Prior to Ola, for over a decade, he led sales, marketing and operations for LeasePlan India, a leading player in the business mobility industry.
An alumnus of Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship, Rahul holds an MBA in Marketing & Finance.