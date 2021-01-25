ZEE5 elevates Manish Kalra as Chief Business Officer

ZEE5 India has recently elevated Manish Kalra as chief business officer.Previously, he was working as SVP and business head AVOD. Manish brings with him an experience of more than 19 years in the online business and marketing space. Prior to joining ZEE5, he was working as independent digital marketing consultant, as chief executive officer with HomeShop18 as CBO with Craftsvilla. Manish has also worked with Amazon for around 2 years as director marketing and also headed marketing at MakeMyTrip.com.