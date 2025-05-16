ZEE5 elevates Raghuveer Singh to VP, Social Media & Content Marketing - India & Global

ZEE5, the streaming platform has announced the promotion of Raghuveer Singh to the position of vice president, social media & content marketing - India & Global. In this elevated role, Singh will lead the platform's social media and content marketing strategies both within India and across its extensive global reach. Singh shared this announcement on his LinkedIn profile.

This promotion signifies Singh's continued growth and contribution within ZEE5, where he has been a key member for more than five years. Before this elevation to vice president, he served as director social media & content marketing- India & Global, He initially joined ZEE5 in August 2019 as associate director of marketing for SVOD.

Prior to his tenure at the streaming platform, Singh held significant roles at Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company, World Network Services. His career trajectory also includes valuable experience working with prominent brands such as City Centre Mall, Crystal Mirage, Trent Hypermarket, and HyperCITY Retail.