ZEE5 elevates Shresth Gupta to VP – Marketing (SVOD) for India & Global

ZEE5, a video streaming platform, announced the elevation of Shresth Gupta to the role of vice president – marketing (SVOD) for India and Global. Shresth, who joined ZEE5 in August 2020, will now lead the launch and promotion of original series and movies in Hindi, Bengali and Marathi, driving subscription growth across both domestic and international markets.

With over 15 years of experience in strategic planning and brand building, Shresth has held leadership roles at Sun TV Network, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Reliance Broadcast Network. He has successfully spearheaded impactful campaigns, including the launches of Zindagi and &Prive HD. Additionally, Shresth has played a pivotal role in introducing Sun Bangla to the eastern markets apart from the standout campaigns for ZEE5 launches like Taj: Divided by Blood, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Gyaarah Gyaarah.

Shresth is widely recognised for his expertise in digital marketing, storytelling, and consumer insights, consistently delivering campaigns that deeply resonate with audiences. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Communications from MICA and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Rajasthan University.