ZEE5 India appoints Manish Kalra as Senior Vice President and Business Head, AVOD

ZEE5, India’s Entertainment Super-App, has transformed the digital video entertainment ecosystem of India. As part of its strategy to drive the next stage of growth, the platform has recently made a series of senior level appointments across verticals. In line with this, ZEE5 has hired Manish Kalra to lead their AVOD service as Senior Vice President and Business Head.
Manish brings with him an experience of over 19 years in the online business and marketing space. He believes that successful businesses are built by teams with a solid understanding of customer behavior and has a customer first approach.
In his new role, he will be responsible for overall AVOD business, developing the platform and content marketing strategy including, strategy for user acquisition and retention campaigns, partnerships and alliances for distribution and consumption of the AVOD content on the platform and driving overall growth. Prior to this, over the last 10 years, he has taken up various leadership roles like CMO, CBO and CEO in various online organizations like Amazon, MakeMyTrip.com, Craftsvilla.com and Homeshop18.
Manish holds a Master’s in Business Administration from XLRI, Jamshedpur and a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.