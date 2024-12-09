ZEE5 names Adhishree Murdia as VP-SVOD Marketing, India & Global

ZEE5 elevates Adhishree Murdia to vice president (SVOD marketing) India and Global. Before this role, she served as the vice president of Brand and Content Marketing at ZEE5 Global.

Advertisment

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Murdia has over 19 years of work experience in building brands in the linear and non-linear space. She has expertise in P&L management, brand building, digital and social media marketing, barters and partnerships and revenue maximisation via brand solutions.

She holds a post graduate in marketing from Welingkar Institute of Management. In the past, she has also worked with UTV Bindaas, BCCL and Turner International.