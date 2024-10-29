ZEE5 names Manish Kalra as Chief Business Officer, global markets

ZEE5, a home-grown video streaming platform and multilingual storyteller, has announced the expansion of Manish Kalra’s role, extending his responsibilities to oversee ZEE5’s business across global markets. In his new capacity, Kalra will spearhead the strategic growth of ZEE5’s global footprint, alongside India, focusing on international audience engagement, partnerships, and market expansion.

This leadership expansion aligns with ZEE5’s vision of strengthening its position in a dynamic digital landscape by providing high-quality, relevant content to a diverse global audience. In his new role, Kalra will focus on broadening the platform's reach, enhancing user experiences, and boosting engagement. By utilising data-driven insights, he aims to optimise content relevance, advance brand and platform metrics, and bolster both subscription and ad-based video-on-demand segments.

With more than 20 years of experience in the online business and marketing sectors, Kalra has held key leadership roles across prominent organisations. Before joining ZEE5 in 2020, he spent the last decade in roles such as Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Business Officer, and CEO at companies like Amazon, MakeMyTrip, HomeShop18, Dell, and Craftsvilla.

He holds a master’s in business administration from XLRI, Jamshedpur, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.