ZEE5 names Rusa Banerjee as Business Head Bangla

ZEE5 has appointed Rusa Banerjee as business head for its Bangla division. Prior to this role, Banerjee served as Associate Director at ZEE5 for three years.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Banerjee is a marketing professional with over 17 years of diverse work experience across media sectors (Tv, OTT, Radio, Print). She has expertise in brand launches, communications, strategy and planning, media partnerships and alliances, media planning, integrated marketing, consumer insights, CRM, experiential marketing, budgeting, digital marketing, client solutions, public relations, design thinking, as well as ATL and BTL campaigns.

Throughout her career, she has also worked with Viacom18 Media, Zee Entertainment Enterprise, ABP, Reliance Broadcast Network, and Ambuja Realty.