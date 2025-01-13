Zee5 names Shiva Chinnasamy as Chief Business Officer

Advertisment

Zee appoints Shiva Chinnasamy as chief business officer (CBO) for Zee5. Chinnasamy joined Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) as chief technology and product officer (CTPO) on September 2, 2024.

In addition to his current role as CTPO, he will now oversee Zee5's P&L, operations, and growth in his new position.

Chinnasamy comes with over 20 years of experience across technology, data science & analytics to provide large scale, long-term solutions in close collaboration with stakeholders and business partners.

His expertise spans across Ad tech, eCommerce, omni channel retail, B2C FinTech, B2B SaaS, platform engineering and mobile engineering. He has been instrumental in building multiple impactful products in lead roles through innovative ideas and tight execution.

Before joining Zee, Chinnasamy served as the India Site Lead at Rippling, where he focused on fostering a high-performance, data-driven collaborative culture. He has also worked with global companies such as Google, Tesco, Target, Amazon, and Verizon Labs, among others.