ZEE5 ropes in ex-Publicis' Anil Kotian as SVP

ZEEL has recently roped in Anil Kotian as senior vice president for ZEE5. Anil joins the VOD and OTT platform from Publicis Emil, where he was senior vice president for a year. This is Kotian's second stint with ZEEL after 2015, where he was lead marketing & monitization - Ditto TV for 4 years.
A graduate from University of Mumbai, Anil is a an experienced professional with over 15 years in creating and managing Media & Marketing Strategies for brands. In the past, he has also worked with dentsu international, GroupM, Ohana Media, Rediff.com and Standard Chartered Bank.