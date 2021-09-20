ZEE5 Global ropes in Yogin Vora as Associate Director - Digital Marketing

He joins fom HDFC Life, where he worked as Senior Marketing Manager - Digital Marketing.
ZEE5 Global has appointed Yogin Vora as Associate Director - Digital Marketing. He joins from HDFC Life, where he worked as Senior Marketing Manager - Digital Marketing for more than 3 years. A native digital professional with 8 years of digital and 3 years of mainline media and marketing experience.
A management graduate from University of Mumbai, in the past Yogin has worked with DDB Mudra as partner - digital for approx 3 years, Graphene Media as group - head offline and digital. He has also worked with Starcom Media and Madison Media in the past.