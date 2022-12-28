ZEE5's Mansi Prasad joins the fintech company Progcap

She has been appointed as Vice President Marketing.
The fintech company, Progcap based out of Delhi has recently roped in Mansi Prasad as vice president, marketing. At ZEE5 Global, she was working as VP, Marketing. She posted about this update in her LinkedIn profile.
Previously, Prasad worked with the OTT company Tata Sky as general manager, subscriber marketing for more than 2 years. Prior to that, she was with Amazon for around 2 years senior marketing manager.
Mansi has done her MBA, marketing from FMS, Delhi. In the past, she has also worked with DIAGEO India, UB Group and United Spirits at different positions.