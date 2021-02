Ramgopal Iyer from ZEE5 has recently joined MX Player as Lead - Revenue Planning & Strategy. Iyer joined ZEE5 in 2018 as Lead - Revenue Analytics. Prior to ZEE5, he worked with Reliance Broadcast Network for around 3 years as national Head- Account Planning & Revenue Maximization. In the past Iyer has also worked with GVK, Mumbai International Airport as manager for around 6 years.