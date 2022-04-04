ZEEL appoints Rahul Madanan as Director - Marketing

Prior to this, he was working with Bhima Jewels as Senior Manager - Marketing.
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises has recently appointed Rahul Madanan as director of marketing. He will be based out of Kerala. In this role, he will be leading the brand strategy, management and show launch marketing for the Malayalam TV business - Zee Keralam, across ATL/BTL/Digital/PR. Rahul joins the media conglomerate from Bhima Jewels, where he worked as senior manager - marketing for a year.
Rahul has pursued his executive post graduate in management from IIM Kozhikode. In the past, he has also worked with Star Tv Network for 5 years, Carat Media as Media Group Head, Maxus as business manager, DDB Mudra Group, Sun TV Network and Lodestar Universal.