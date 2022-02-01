ZEEL's Adhishree Murdia is now Vice President - Brand & Content Marketing at ZEE5 Global

She was Vice President Marketing at ZEEL.
Adhishree Murdia from ZEE Entertainment Enterprises is now VP - brand & content marketing at ZEE5 Global. At ZEEL, she was VP - marketing and was working towards maximizing revenue and 360 degree brand management for the Marathi movie cluster - Zee Talkies, Zee Yuva and Zee Chitramandir. She has been with ZEEL for more than 9 years. At ZEE5 Global, she will work with the chief business officer, Archana Anand.
A post graduate in marketing from Welingkar Institute of Management, Adhishree is a media & entertainment professional with more than 15 years of work experience in launching and building brands in the linear & non-linear space. In the past, she has also worked with UTV Bindaas, BCCL and Turner International.