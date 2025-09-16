ZEEL’s Samrat Ghosh resigns as chief cluster officer – east, north & premium cluster

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) announced the resignation of Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East, North & Premium Cluster, Programming. His departure, effective September 15, 2025, was disclosed in a regulatory filing under SEBI’s LODR requirements.

Advertisment

In his resignation letter addressed to ZEEL MD & CEO Punit Goenka, Ghosh cited personal reasons for stepping down. He expressed gratitude for the mentorship and opportunities provided during his tenure, calling the experience “incredibly rewarding.” He also assured a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Ashish Agarwal, Company Secretary, in the filing thanked Ghosh for his contributions and wished him success in future endeavours.

Ghosh, as part of ZEEL’s senior management, played a pivotal role in steering programming strategy across the network’s East, North, and Premium clusters—markets that remain central to Zee’s television and digital content play.

While the company has yet to announce a successor, the exit marks a significant change in leadership at a time when India’s television networks are adapting to digital disruption and evolving audience preferences.