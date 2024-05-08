Zee's Meenakshi Samantaray joins Metro Brands to spearhead sports division marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The appointment aims to utilise her expertise in live entertainment and sports marketing to spearhead marketing strategies.
After a stint spanning half a decade at ZEE Entertainment, Meenakshi Samantaray as B2B head of marketing, a seasoned marketing professional has made a strategic career leap by joining Metro Brands as the head of marketing for the Sports Division.
The move is a strategic decision aligned with her passion for lifestyle and retail and to leverage her expertise into a fresh venture. She brings a solid marketing background of 13 years from her time at HUL and Future Group, showcasing a strong dedication to innovation and excellence in her new role.
With a diverse background in live entertainment and sports marketing, she aims to bring her expertise, talent, and knowledge to propel marketing initiatives at one of India’s footwear retail giants. The new position will allow her to pursue her core interests and utilise her expertise in the field.
Meenakshi's appointment marks a new chapter for Metro Brands as they enter the exciting world of sports marketing, reaffirming their position as a pioneering force in the retail industry.
Meenakshi Samantaray's move to Metro Brands showcases her determination to forge new paths for growth and success in a changing business world. As she embarks on this new journey, all eyes are on Meenakshi to steer Metro Brands to unprecedented heights of excellence in the realm of sports marketing.