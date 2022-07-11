Zee’s Sudhir Chaudhary joins Aaj Tak as consulting editor

He will be anchoring a new show under the supervision of news director Supriya Prasad.
Sudhir Chaudhary, former editor-in-chief and CEO of Zee News, has joined Aaj Tak as consulting editor. He will be anchoring a new show.
“Sudhir and Aaj Tak are collaborating to bring to our 100 million viewers an exciting new show anchored by him. This show will be under the supervision of News Director Supriya Prasad. I know the mills have been hyperactive and this announcement should give a closure :-). The natural home for a household name in news is always Aaj Tak!” wrote Kalli Purie, vice chairperson of the India Today Group in an internal communication.
He resigned from Zee News on July 1, after spending 15 years (two stints) with it. Chaudhary was the editor-in-chief and CEO of Zee News, WION, Zee Business, Zee 24 Taas and hosted the prime-time show Daily News & Analysis on Zee News.
In his resignation to Dr. Subhash Chandra, chairperson, Essel Group, Chaudhary wrote, "This decision of mine is a result of my internal deliberations, which I have been contemplating for quite some time: to start my own enterprise. I assure you that my proposed new venture (if successful) will make you happy and proud of me. My success will be testimony of my learning of more than 15 years (Two stints) at Zee..."
In the mail welcoming Chaudhary, Purie wrote, “I am glad he has taken a call that will not disappoint his fans who are paramount for him. It’s excellent that his first venture is in alliance with us, and I hope that we will be able to work together on other projects. I also wish him well for his non news initiatives.
“I am confident that Sudhir and Aaj Tak will be a powerhouse combination that further strengthens our portfolio of superstar anchors making us THE news brand in the country.”